Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $391.61. 224,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.