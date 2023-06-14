Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 22,300 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,715,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,106,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,534,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after acquiring an additional 318,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 388,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

