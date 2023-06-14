Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,791,000.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $268.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

