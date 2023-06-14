Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 1.21% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $32,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,331,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after buying an additional 468,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 517,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

