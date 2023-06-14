Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 258.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

