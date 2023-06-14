Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $16,455,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $409.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $419.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 213.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

