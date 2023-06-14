Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,454 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

