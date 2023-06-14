Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 913.5% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $23.25.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
