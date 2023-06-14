Flat Footed LLC Buys Shares of 468,012 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 468,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock comprises about 0.5% of Flat Footed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,905. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 260,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,812. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $487.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $158.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

