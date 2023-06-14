FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 114,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 85,442 shares.The stock last traded at $52.31 and had previously closed at $51.82.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 351.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

