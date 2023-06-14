Flight Deck Capital LP Buys Shares of 205,225 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 205,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000. Manchester United comprises approximately 4.6% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flight Deck Capital LP owned 0.12% of Manchester United as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Manchester United by 27.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 37.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of MANU opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. Manchester United plc has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. Research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

