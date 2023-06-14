Flow State Investments L.P. Purchases New Position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Flow State Investments L.P. owned 0.13% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Price Performance

MELI Kaszek Pioneer stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

