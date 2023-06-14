Flow State Investments L.P. Takes $4.17 Million Position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 414,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000. FTAC Zeus Acquisition comprises approximately 3.6% of Flow State Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flow State Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of FTAC Zeus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZING. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZING opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Read More

