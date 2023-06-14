Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,882,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,850 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

