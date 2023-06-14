Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,042 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $20.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

