Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250,948 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $39,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

EMB stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $85.79. 722,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,946. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3526 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

