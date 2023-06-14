Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,906 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,045,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,021,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,877,000 after buying an additional 302,580 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,195,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000.

Shares of BBJP stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. 1,099,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

