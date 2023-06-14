Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,032 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. 71,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,255. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

