Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

