Forager Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,000 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. MillerKnoll accounts for about 4.3% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of MillerKnoll worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLKN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 1.2 %

MLKN stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

