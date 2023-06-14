Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 5.0% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

REGN traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $764.68. 46,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $546.93 and a one year high of $837.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $772.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $758.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.74.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.