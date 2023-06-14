Forest Hill Capital LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,224.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,825 shares of company stock worth $112,530. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATSG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ATSG stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.