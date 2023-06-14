Forest Hill Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Comerica makes up approximately 3.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 566.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,307,000 after buying an additional 1,237,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 539,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,977.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 292,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Comerica Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

