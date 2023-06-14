Forest Hill Capital LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Trading Up 0.7 %

3M stock opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.77. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.