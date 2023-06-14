Fort Baker Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAAW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 348,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Iris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000.

Iris Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Iris Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07. Iris Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.37.

Iris Acquisition Company Profile

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

