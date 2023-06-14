Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $1.57 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. News makes up approximately 0.5% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in News by 36.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in News by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in News by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

