Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

