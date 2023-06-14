Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after purchasing an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,197,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,333,008,000 after buying an additional 1,205,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.