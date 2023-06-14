Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,939,000 after acquiring an additional 74,117 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

