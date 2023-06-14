Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 389 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.