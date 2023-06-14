Fortis Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 9.1% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.