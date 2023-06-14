Fortis Advisors LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Stories

