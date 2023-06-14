Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.78 and a 200 day moving average of $177.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

