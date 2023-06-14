Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 975 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.