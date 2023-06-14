Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $189.19 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.68.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

