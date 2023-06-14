Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 181,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 4,502.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 599.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 299,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 163,634 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,698,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger IV Price Performance

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock remained flat at $10.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,915. Forum Merger IV has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Forum Merger IV Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

