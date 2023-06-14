FPR Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

FPR Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 3.6% of FPR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FPR Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $75,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $1,922,546. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. 97,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.