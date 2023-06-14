Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.15.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
