Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

