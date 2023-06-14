Fred Alger Management LLC Has $184.47 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $184,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,002,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,260 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 865,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,401. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

