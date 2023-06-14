Frontier Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 234.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.9% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

