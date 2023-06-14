Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

