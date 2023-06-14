FSA Wealth Management LLC Buys 217 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 651,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,001,000 after acquiring an additional 305,788 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,358,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,498,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. 75,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,096. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

