FSA Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 20.3% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.25. The company had a trading volume of 118,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,113. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $270.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.62 and its 200 day moving average is $236.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

