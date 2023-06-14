Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McKesson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 763,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,297,000 after buying an additional 236,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

MCK stock opened at $397.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

