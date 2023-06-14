Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 22,664 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,664 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 3.0% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $39,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 226,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,615 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $445.72 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $454.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.19 and its 200 day moving average is $369.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $423.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

