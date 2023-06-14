Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,263 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 87,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,143,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,655,470,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

