Fundsmith LLP Acquires 167,812 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 174.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,812 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.35% of IDEX worth $60,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IEX opened at $208.79 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.