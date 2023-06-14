FUNToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.40 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $41.40 million and approximately $492,412.30 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

