FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Up 0.3%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.63). Approximately 55,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 31,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369 ($4.62).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 361.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 383.07. The company has a market capitalization of £433.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2,055.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 1.62 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.44%. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In other FW Thorpe news, insider David Taylor sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.54), for a total transaction of £24,535.17 ($30,699.66). Corporate insiders own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

