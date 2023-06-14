Gala Price Hits $0.0212 (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $510.89 million and $58.16 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,096,999,853 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

